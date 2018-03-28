Watts-Jackson plans to leave Michigan State program

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2015, file photo, Michigan State defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson 20) runs toward the end zone after recovering a fumbled snap on a punt in the closing seconds of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Watts-Jackson lumbered 38 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game, giving No. 7 Michigan State a shocking 27-23 win. Watts-Jackson says he has requested his release from the Spartans. In a message posted on Twitter on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, Watts-Jackson said he will be graduating this year and wants to "pursue a new program" for his last year. He has a season of eligibility remaining.