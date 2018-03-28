Racial profiling bill stalls again in House

The Alabama House of Representatives did not vote Wednesday on legislation to track race data in traffic stops, further stalling a bill that is the session's top priority for African-American lawmakers.
Lawmakers anticipated Wednesday as the last legislative day but crucial bills, including the education budget, did not pass.
Asked if the racial profiling bill would be debated on Thursday, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said it is not on the schedule and he is prioritizing Senate messages first.
Democratic Rep. Merika Coleman, who has been handling the measure in the House, said she would like a vote on the bill Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
Tensions over the bill punctuated the legislative session's closing days. It stalled in the House after passing the Senate on a 27-0 vote.
Comments