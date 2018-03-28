Plan on historic Native American artist portal draws fire

Native American artists are attacking a plan that would impose more regulations to sell their jewelry at New Mexico's historic Palace of the Governors portal in Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Native American artists say proposed changes are burdensome and disruptive to rules already in place.
Proposed changes by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs address a variety of topics, from day-to-day vendor oversight to which artists can sell their goods in front of the historic building on the Plaza.
The portal is reserved for the sale of Native American crafts to preserve the culture of New Mexico's pueblo and tribal cultures.
The museum board of regents is expected to vote on the proposed changes in May.
