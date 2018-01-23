Court challenge seeks to block vast California pot farms

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Marcos Morales, co-founder of pot company Legion of Bloom, walks through his farm of ready-to-harvest marijuana plants in Glen Ellen, Calif. An alliance of California marijuana growers is trying to block state rules that they fear could open the way for vast farms that would strangle smaller cultivators. A lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 in Sacramento by the California Growers Association argues that regulations would improperly allow businesses to acquire an unlimited number of certain growing licenses, which would drive out smaller farmers. Paul Elias, File AP Photo