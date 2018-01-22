This booking photo released by the Story County Jail, shows Francis "Chip" Baltimore. State Rep. Chip Baltimore, a Republican from Boone whose legal first name is Francis, was arrested early Friday, Jan 19, 2018, in Ames, Iowa, on suspicion of drunken driving and possessing a firearm while under the influence, following a report his vehicle was weaving between lanes in the early morning hours.
National Politics

Iowa lawmaker takes responsibility for driving drunk

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 07:00 AM

AMES, Iowa

An Iowa lawmaker says he's taking full responsibility for his decision to drive drunk.

State Rep. Francis "Chip" Baltimore, a Republican from Boone, was arrested Friday morning in Ames near Interstate 35. His blood alcohol tested out at nearly twice the legal limit, and a pistol was found under the driver's seat.

Baltimore told station WOI that he "made a very, very bad decision to get behind the wheel."

Baltimore, an attorney, is serving his fourth term as a state representative. He is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, a legislative body that has advanced legislation in recent years to add more penalties for individuals arrested for drunken driving.

