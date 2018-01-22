Iowa lawmaker takes responsibility for driving drunk

This booking photo released by the Story County Jail, shows Francis "Chip" Baltimore. State Rep. Chip Baltimore, a Republican from Boone whose legal first name is Francis, was arrested early Friday, Jan 19, 2018, in Ames, Iowa, on suspicion of drunken driving and possessing a firearm while under the influence, following a report his vehicle was weaving between lanes in the early morning hours. Story County Jail via AP)