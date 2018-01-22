Schumer's 'cave'? Shutdown deal puts spotlight on Dem leader

More Videos 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:43 "I'm a Texas boy all day," Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State 0:48 Tarrant County candidates gone wild 0:11 Raw footage of the Parker County grass fire 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:09 When they've had enough of the spotlight, these black bears retire in Texas 1:28 Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:09 Meet Demetria Obilor, the new traffic anchor on 'News 8 Daybreak' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Democrats Schumer, Pelosi comment on government shutdown On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Americans awoke to the first day of a government shutdown and Congress staged a weekend session to show voters it was trying to resolve the stalemate. Republicans and Democrats showed no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending on Saturday. Critical government functions will continue, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay. But if no deal is reached before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed. On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Americans awoke to the first day of a government shutdown and Congress staged a weekend session to show voters it was trying to resolve the stalemate. Republicans and Democrats showed no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending on Saturday. Critical government functions will continue, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay. But if no deal is reached before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed. AP

On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Americans awoke to the first day of a government shutdown and Congress staged a weekend session to show voters it was trying to resolve the stalemate. Republicans and Democrats showed no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending on Saturday. Critical government functions will continue, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay. But if no deal is reached before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed. AP