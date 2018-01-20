National Politics

URI campus center recognized as a historic district

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The University of Rhode Island says it's been informed that the core of its main campus will be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The university says the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Park Service recognized the campus center as a historic district.

The district includes more than a dozen structures on 29 acres.

The oldest is the Oliver Watson Farmhouse, which dates to 1796. It was part of the farmland purchased in 1888 to establish the agricultural school that would become URI.

URI President David Dooley says he's pleased to see the beautiful campus gain recognition and protection through this significant designation.

The National Register nomination for URI was prepared by an architectural historian from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission.

