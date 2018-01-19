Court hearing planned in dispute over Louisiana opioid suit

National Politics

A dispute over whether Gov. John Bel Edwards or Attorney General Jeff Landry should have control over Louisiana's lawsuit against opioid manufacturers is going before a state judge.

The Democratic governor and Republican attorney general have been unable to mediate a compromise on their own over how to handle litigation accusing drug companies of worsening opioid abuse in Louisiana.

The Edwards administration filed a lawsuit in September through the state health department against more than a dozen drug companies.

A month later, Landry filed a request to yank the litigation from the Edwards administration, saying its scope should be broadened to include the impacts to other agencies. Landry says his office has the constitutional authority to "supersede" the state health department.

A hearing is scheduled Friday before Judge Wilson Fields.

