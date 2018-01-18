National Politics

LePage says feds block a ban on food stamps for junk food

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 06:55 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says the Trump administration is blocking his latest effort to prevent the use of food stamps to purchase soda and candy.

LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz said Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture informed Maine of the news this week in a phone call.

The governor plans to revise and resubmit his request.

A USDA spokesman says the agency doesn't want to pick winners and losers in the marketplace or pass judgment on the benefits of individual food.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fiscally conservative governor has pointed to Maine's high rates of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease as justification for his efforts.

But former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration previously blocked LePage's plan and said it lacked needed details and follow-up plans.

Rabinowitz says the administration hasn't received a letter from the USDA regarding its latest decision.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

    Fort Worth-raised Larry Andre has been named U.S. Ambassador of the tiny African country. It's a crucial location for the U.S. and plenty of other countries. Here's why.

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!
Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices

View More Video