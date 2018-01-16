President Trump may need to take a mulligan on that golf claim

President Donald Trump liked to rip President Barack Obama for playing golf.
Trump famously said on the campaign trail in August 2016 that “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”
Perhaps he needs to take a mulligan on that statement.
Never miss a local story.
According to a trumpgolfcount.com, a decidedly partisan website that is keeping track of Trump’s days on the golf course, taxpayers have paid nearly $50 million for Trump’s visits to his numerous golf and country clubs since taking office.
President Obama played golf a total of 306 times during his eight years in office. The website reports that Trump has visited golf clubs 91 times in the past year with confirmed action on the links at least 44 times.
According to GolfDigest.com, Obama’s 306 rounds of golf during eight years falls well short of “the estimated 1,200 rounds Woodrow Wilson played during his term, or the 800 rounds that Dwight Eisenhower played as POTUS.”
Golf Digest points out, however, that Obama played more golf than either George W. Bush or Bill Clinton.
Trump tweeted 27 times about Obama playing golf, according to SBNation.com
Trump spent Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. It’s unknown whether he played golf during the visit.
Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments