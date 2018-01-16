In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.
National Politics

President Trump may need to take a mulligan on that golf claim

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 16, 2018 01:54 PM

President Donald Trump liked to rip President Barack Obama for playing golf.

Trump famously said on the campaign trail in August 2016 that “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

Perhaps he needs to take a mulligan on that statement.

According to a trumpgolfcount.com, a decidedly partisan website that is keeping track of Trump’s days on the golf course, taxpayers have paid nearly $50 million for Trump’s visits to his numerous golf and country clubs since taking office.

President Obama played golf a total of 306 times during his eight years in office. The website reports that Trump has visited golf clubs 91 times in the past year with confirmed action on the links at least 44 times.

According to GolfDigest.com, Obama’s 306 rounds of golf during eight years falls well short of “the estimated 1,200 rounds Woodrow Wilson played during his term, or the 800 rounds that Dwight Eisenhower played as POTUS.”

Golf Digest points out, however, that Obama played more golf than either George W. Bush or Bill Clinton.

Trump tweeted 27 times about Obama playing golf, according to SBNation.com

Trump spent Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. It’s unknown whether he played golf during the visit.

