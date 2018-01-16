National Politics

Council set for second vote on Nashville transit plan

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 02:19 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Nashville officials are expected to vote on holding a public referendum on Mayor Megan Barry's $5.4 billion proposal to build an extensive transit system.

The Tennessean reports the vote set for Tuesday comes after the council gave preliminary approval last week. If it gets final approval in February, the issue would be added to the May primary ballot.

Barry wants to raise four taxes, including sales tax, to pay for the system, which she said would yield billions of dollars of economic impact and thousands of jobs.

Her plan includes more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) of light rail, additional bus service and an underground tunnel downtown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The council's vote would put the issue on the ballot and voters would have final say over whether the proposal would move forward.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

    Fort Worth-raised Larry Andre has been named U.S. Ambassador of the tiny African country. It's a crucial location for the U.S. and plenty of other countries. Here's why.

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!
Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices

View More Video