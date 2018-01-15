Penn State is growing into 'Hockey Valley'

In this Jan. 5, 2018 photo, Penn State University men's hockey team lines up with the University of Wisconsin for the national anthem before an NCAA hockey game at the Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Penn State alumnus and owner of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and NFL's Buffalo Bills, Terry Pegula and his wife donated $100 million to Penn State University eight years ago to fund the creation of men's and women's Division I hockey programs beginning in 2012-1013. Gene J. Puskar,File AP Photo