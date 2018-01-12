National Politics

New Jersey's next governor prepares for inauguration

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 05:26 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

New Jersey's next governor is kicking off a series of events leading to his inauguration.

Democrat Phil Murphy on Friday will attend an interfaith prayer service. It will be led by Cardinal Joseph Tobin at Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Hearts.

The governor-elect and his running mate, Shelia Oliver, plan to visit various towns on Saturday to promote opportunities for transit.

Events are planned on Sunday and Monday before they are sworn into office at the War Memorial in Trenton on Tuesday.

