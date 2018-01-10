National Politics

Charter revoked for Michigan fraternity after hazing probe

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 05:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

A national fraternity says it has revoked the charter of its University of Michigan chapter following an investigation into alleged hazing.

Zeta Beta Tau International Fraternity announced Tuesday that its Supreme Council voted to revoke the charter at the Ann Arbor school after it determined that members were violating a number of fraternity policies, including those that prohibit hazing.

The Michigan Daily student newspaper reports a statement from the fraternity's Michigan chapter says members were "blindsided" by the decision.

The fraternity's Michigan chapter previously been shut down in 2012 amid hazing allegations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The announcement comes after the a student-run council at the University of Michigan said earlier this month that social events for all fraternities would resume after being suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing involving fraternity members.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video