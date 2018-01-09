National Politics

Vermont poised to approve recreational marijuana

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 11:04 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The state of Vermont is poised to become the first in the country to authorize the recreational use of marijuana by an act of the Legislature rather than via a citizen referendum.

The Senate is expected Wednesday to approve legislation that would legalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana and possessing two mature marijuana plants or four immature plants.

But the legislation does not contain a mechanism to regulate the production and sale of marijuana.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he would sign the bill.

Vermont would become the ninth state to pass recreational use of marijuana. But the other states approved recreational use of marijuana by referendum.

Some legalization advocates are already pushing lawmakers to pass a law to regulate the sale of marijuana.

