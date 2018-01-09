National Politics

Suspect shoots at deputy during stolen vehicle investigation

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 11:09 PM



OREGON CITY, Ore.

Authorities say shots were fired at a deputy at the Oregon City Shopping Center and that a bullet hit a deputy's vehicle.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said police initially responded for a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office posted a photo on Twitter of a bullet hole in the window of a deputy's car.

The sheriff's office says all deputies and other agency officers at the scene are OK.

No further information was immediately available.

