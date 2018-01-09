2 New Mexico lawmakers propose criminal justice reforms

Rep. Nate Gentry, left, and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, second from left, are joined by law enforcement officials and family members of crime victims as they discuss anti-crime legislation in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Gentry, a Republican, and Ivey-Soto, a Democrat, aim to strike a bi-partisan tone as they tout the public safety proposals ahead of a 30-day legislative session that begins next week in Santa Fe. Mary Hudetz AP Photo