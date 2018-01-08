National Politics

Senate committee to take up cold beer, Sunday sales bills

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 04:43 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

The chairman of an Indiana Senate committee that handles alcohol matters has scheduled a hearing for a bill to allow retail Sunday booze sales.

Republican Sen. Ron Alting, of Lafayette, says the measure will be heard Wednesday. He has also scheduled a hearing for Jan. 17 on a bill that would allow convenience and big-box stores to sell cold beer.

Convenience stores can sell cold wine and warm beer. But only package liquor stores and some restaurants can sell carryout cold beer.

Alting doesn't want to change the cold beer law. But he will give the bill a hearing for the first time because he says it's in the "best interest of the state."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The measure faces an uphill battle against entrenched interests. The Sunday sales bill has broader support.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video