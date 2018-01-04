Greeley councilman to be replaced after conviction surfaces

The Greeley City Council has been told to replace a councilman who is a convicted felon.
The Greeley Tribune reports that a Weld District Court ruled on Thursday that Eddie Mirick, who was elected Nov. 7 and served as a council member for nearly a month, should be removed from office.
Mirick pleaded guilty to felony forgery in 1978, and despite arguing the felony was later reduced to a misdemeanor, Mirick was found to still have the felony on his record after a group of residents petitioned the court.
The resident group was led by Deb Suniga, the campaign manager for Stacy Suniga, who lost to Mirick in November.
The City Council will have a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the process of appointing Mirick's replacement.
