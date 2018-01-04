National Politics

Maria Chapa Lopez named Interim US Attorney in Florida

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 07:25 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

Maria Chapa Lopez has been named Interim U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

A Department of Justice news release says her appointment will take effect Friday.

Chapa Lopez has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida since April 2000. She prosecuted drug trafficking and large-scale money laundering cases until April 2016, when she became the DOJ deputy attache in the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. Before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, she served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps.

Chapa Lopez received her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas, her law degree from South Texas College of Law and her master's in law from the Judge Advocate General's School, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

