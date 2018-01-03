Republican Senate candidates sign unity pledge

FILE - In this March 6, 2014, file photo, Wisconsin Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir speaks at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and the Republican Party of Wisconsin put forward a proposal Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, calling on Republican candidates for Senate to sign a unity pledge. Vukmir, of Brookfield, is running against Delafield businessman and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson in the GOP primary. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File Mark Hoffman