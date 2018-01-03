Snow expected to move along South Carolina coast

A mixture of snow and freezing rain is expected in South Carolina.
Radar indicated sleet and freezing rain was moving into the state south of Charleston on Wednesday morning..
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 14 counties in the eastern part of the state. A winter weather advisory is in effect in six counties across the middle of the state.
Forecasters say snowfall could range from about 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) in the central part of the state to 4 inches (10 centimeters) south of Charleston.
Never miss a local story.
Local government offices along the coast and some schools are closed as well. Some schools in the Midlands were opening late because of the cold temperatures.
Transportation Department workers have been pretreating roads in central and eastern South Carolina.
Comments