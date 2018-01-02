National Politics

GOP senator appointed to Missouri utility regulation board

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed fellow Republican Sen. Ryan Silvey to the state's utility regulation board.

Greitens announced Silvey's appointment to the Public Service Commission Tuesday, the day before the start of the 2018 legislative session.

The commission regulates and establishes rates for electric, natural gas and other public utility companies including Ameren.

If confirmed by his colleagues in the Senate, Silvey would replace former Democratic Sen. Stephen Stoll on the commission. Stoll was serving an expired term.

A release from the governor's office says Silvey will recuse himself from voting on his own nomination and will wait to take the oath of office for the regulatory job until after his confirmation.

