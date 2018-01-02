Get a pencil: California's marijuana-tracking system delayed

More Videos 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think Pause 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32 Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's "tent city" 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:43 "I'm a Texas boy all day," Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State 1:48 Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:10 Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 2:29 In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 1:02 Littering in Texas could cost you time and money Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee