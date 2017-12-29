National Politics

Speaker: Investigation report won't be done before session

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 03:34 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PHOENIX

Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at the Legislature likely won't wrap up before lawmakers begin their 2018 regular session on Jan. 8.

Mesnard told the Arizona Capitol Times that an attorney hired to conduct the investigation is finishing up witness interviews but also needs time to prepare a report.

A team of House employees, including at least one attorney, then will review the report before it is submitted to Mesnard.

A bipartisan team was initially put in charge of the probe when it involved only a few people, but outside attorney Craig Morgan then was retained as the number and nature of allegations increased.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video