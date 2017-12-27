Holiday gift: Town gives plow trucks to another town in need

National Politics

SANDISFIELD, Mass.

A Massachusetts town at one end of the state has spread holiday cheer to a town at the other end that lost its entire snow-plowing fleet in a fire.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Quincy has given Sandisfield three used plow trucks that were delivered before Christmas.

Quincy's mayor saw a report about the fire on a television news program and decided to donate the trucks. A spokesman for the mayor says the equipment otherwise would have been auctioned off as surplus.

Sandisfield Road Superintendent Bobby O'Brien says the trucks need a little work but are in good condition.

The state highway department and other cities also have pitched in to help, donating or lending equipment and assisting in plowing efforts.

