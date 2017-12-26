National Politics

Vehicle crashes after fleeing Arizona border checkpoint

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 01:02 AM

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz.

Federal authorities say three people were injured when the vehicle they were in fled an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona.

The incident happened Sunday night along Interstate 19 near Green Valley. Authorities say U.S. Border Patrol agents, with the help of state troopers, followed the vehicle northbound until it crashed.

The vehicle rolled and temporarily blocked northbound traffic on the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were transported to a hospital, and authorities say the driver is now in custody. No other details were immediately released.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.

