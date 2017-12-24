National Politics

County council to meet to allow prepayment of property tax

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 12:17 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ROCKVILLE, Md.

Maryland's most populous county is taking steps to allow residents to pay their property taxes early in response federal tax reform.

The tax legislation signed Friday by President Donald Trump greatly increases the standard deduction for most taxpayers, making it less likely that taxpayers can itemize their property taxes in 2018.

As a result, some tax advisers are recommending that people prepay their 2018 property taxes in 2017 to take advantage of the deduction before the changes take effect.

On Saturday, the Montgomery County Council said it will hold a special session Tuesday to enact legislation authorizing advance payment of property taxes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

County staff will provide details on how to make the prepayment at Tuesday's meeting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video