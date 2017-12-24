National Politics

Rhode Island US Rep. Cicilline in Afghanistan with troops

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 10:42 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 29 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island U.S. Rep. David N. Cicilline (sihs-ihl-EE'-nee) has landed in Kabul, Afghanistan, where he plans to celebrate Christmas with U.S. service members.

The Democratic member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee arrived Sunday in Afghanistan and received a security update from John R. Bass, the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan designate. Cicilline is scheduled to join Rhode Islanders serving as part of Operation Resolute Support for a Christmas Day breakfast and later take part in a series of briefings.

Cicilline will also visit tactical bases in the region and serve Christmas Day lunch to troops at the Resolution Support Headquarters before departing Kabul Sunday evening.

Cicilline is traveling with three Republican colleagues on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He says "it's an incredible privilege" to spend Christmas with the troops.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video