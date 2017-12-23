National Politics

Teen charged in fatal shooting of northern Virginia couple

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 12:13 PM

RESTON, Va.

A teenager has been charged with fatally shooting a northern Virginia couple in their home.

Police say the 17-year-old shot himself after shooting the couple and is in life-threatening condition at a hospital.

Fairfax County Police announced Saturday they filed charges against the 17-year-old from Lorton. His name was not released because of his age.

Forty-eight-year-old Scott Fricker and his wife, 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, were shot and killed in their Reston home Friday morning.

Police say the teen knew the victims, who confronted him when he entered their home.

Police say the teen then shot the couple and himself.

The Washington Post reported Saturday the suspect had been dating the couple's daughter, but that the family had recently persuaded her to break up with him because he espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.

