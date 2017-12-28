Correction: Coal Mine Expansion story

This photo taken May 25, 2013, shows an aerial view of Colstrip power plants 1,2,3 & 4 and the Westmoreland coal mines near Colstrip, Mont. U.S. officials have approved a 60-million ton expansion of a southeastern Montana coal mine that serves one of the largest power plants in the western United States, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s office said Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. The approval will extend the life of Westmoreland Coal Company’s Rosebud Mine by 19 years and adds 10.5 square miles 27 square kilometers) to the 40-square-mile