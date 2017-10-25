National Politics

Portland police shoot bank robbery suspect

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 10:27 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Portland police say officers shot and wounded a suspected bank robber.

Sgt. Chris Burley says officers searching for the robber Wednesday in North Portland found a man matching the description. As police encountered the man, Burley says an officer fired his gun, striking the man.

Burley says the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Burley says police believe the man robbed a check cashing store before the bank robbery. In both robberies, Burley says the man gave tellers a note demanding money, took cash and then left.

Burley says the suspect didn't show a weapon during either robbery and it's unclear if the he was armed.

No officers were hurt.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

People in the area told KATU they heard five or six gunshots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video