National Politics

Philly reviewing whether rule targets Chinese restaurants

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:53 AM

PHILADELPHIA

A Korean-American Philadelphia City Councilman is leading a fight against an ordinance which some say unfairly targets Chinese restaurants in the city.

The ordinance bars restaurants from staying open past 11 p.m. in residential areas. Councilman David Oh and others have said Chinese takeout restaurants are repeatedly cited under the ordinance, while pizza shops that stay open late haven't been.

Oh is planning a rally against discrimination Thursday morning at City Hall.

Philadelphia police Captain Sekou Kinebrew says a deputy police commissioner has suspended enforcement of the ordinance while City Council tries to rework the law and ensure it's not applied unfairly.

