National Politics

WVU Research Corp. gets $1.3M to develop sensors

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 2:56 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. Senators say a $1.3 million grant from the federal Office of Fossil Energy will go to the West Virginia University Research Corp. to support efforts to develop sensors that monitor corrosion in coal-fired power generation boilers.

The project is aimed at improving operations at existing power plants.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says it should help improve efficiency and reliability of the nation's power grid.

Sen. Joe Manchin says since coal continues to play a role in the U.S. energy mix it's critical to work on advancing the value of coal-generation technology.

