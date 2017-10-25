Kentucky Ag Department seeking interns for next summer

National Politics

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 2:47 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

College students pursuing careers in agriculture or government can apply for internships in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the internship program gives students a hands-on work experience that helps prepare them for future careers.

In addition to agriculture, KDA interns can work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law and other fields.

Internships for the summer of 2018 will run from June through August.

KDA says applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.

Applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 8.

