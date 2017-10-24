National Politics

Funeral services set for Ohio policeman fatally shot on duty

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 11:39 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Calling hours for a slain Ohio policeman are scheduled for Saturday at a Youngstown arena, followed by a Sunday funeral at his nearby alma mater.

Authorities say Officer Justin Leo was shot last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Girard, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Investigators say another officer who was with Leo killed the suspected shooter, Jason Marble, who lived at the home. A radio call for an "officer down" included someone telling a dispatcher there was an armed man who'd been drinking all day.

Calling hours for Leo are scheduled at the Covelli Centre on Saturday, a day before his funeral at Youngstown State University.

His parents tell The Vindicator newspaper that they plan to establish scholarships in his honor.

