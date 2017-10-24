National Politics

California Assembly to host public hearings on harassment

Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:07 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The California Assembly plans to host public hearings to discuss sexual harassment at the Capitol.

Speaker Anthony Rendon says the hearings will begin next month.

Tuesday's announcement comes a day after Senate leader Kevin de Leon said the upper chamber will hire an outside law firm to investigate claims of sexual assault and harassment.

Last week, nearly 150 current and former lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers released an open letter urging women to speak out about harassment in the Capitol.

However Adama Iwu, a Visa lobbyist who started the letter, says women aren't likely to testify at the hearings without a guarantee that they won't face retaliation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video