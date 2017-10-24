Senate intelligence panel votes to renew surveillance law

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., center, arrives for a Republican luncheon with President Donald Trump in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The Senate Intelligence Committee has voted to reauthorize a key, widely used foreign surveillance law that is set to expire at the end of the year. The vote was 12-3 to advance the measure to the full Senate. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo