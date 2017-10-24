Trump Jr. scolds universities, takes swipes at Bush, Obama during UNT speech

The direction of Tuesday’s long-anticipated speech by Donald Trump Jr. took shape quickly with University of North Texas president Neal Smatresk’s introductory remarks: “There’s been a lot of news, or maybe I should say ‘fake news’ surrounding today’s lecture.”

The oldest son of President Donald Trump took the lectern in front of an estimated 800 people seated at white tables on the home turf of the Dallas Cowboys at At&T Stadium as the invited guest of the UNT Kuehne Speaker Series.

Trump certainly dove into the “fake media” sphere on several occasions and disparaged mainstream media outlets for their “vitriol” toward his father. He opened by recalling his father’s path to victory when no one believed it possible, and criticized past presidents and policies that he says led to his father’s election, serving as a “repudiation of foreign policy disasters.” He admonished George W. Bush’s agenda to spread democracy to Iraq, and Barack Obama for wanting to “export America’s liberal ideals.”

The event was closed to media, however, but the Star-Telegram was the invited guest of the series’ namesake, Ernie Kuehne. Kuehne said Tuesday’s event will net the series $200,000 that will go into an endowment for scholarships to National Merit Scholars.

Trump scolded universities across the country — including his own alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania — yet made a notable exception for Texas schools and the in particular UNT for what he perceives as a reigning in of free speech and instituting group think. Universities, he said, have distorted “basic traditional values,” and label such values as “hate speech.” Universities, he said, too often make a deal with parents: “We’ll take $200,000 of your money; in exhcange we’ll train your children to hate our country ... we’ll indoctrinate them and punish them if they disagree with us. ... We’ll make them unemployable by teaching them courses in zombie studies, underwater basket weaving and, my personal favorite, tree climbing — but that’s only because it’s deer season.”

Trump, dressed in a blue suit and a Mean-Green-colored tie, also delved into a lengthy lesson in American nationalism, describing himself and his father as nationalists, while asserting many confuse the meaning of an American brand of nationalism. For the last 20 years, he said, the U.S. has ignored its true national interests.

“That has now come to a stop,” he said. “We are not going to put other countries ahead of us any longer.”

Trump was paid $100,000 for Tuesday’s speech, which was opposed by a sizable number of UNT faculty. Kuehne defended the choice despite rising criticism, including alleged opposition from university president Neal Smatresk, who wrote in emails obtained by the Dallas Morning News, “I am trying to stop it, but it isn’t an easy thing” and “Untangling this donor advised talk is more difficult than I expected.”

Trump speaker fee, plus up to $5,000 for travel expenses, was financed by major donors to raise money for college scholarships. Brint Ryan, a UNT graduate and head of the school’s Board of Regents who founded a Dallas-based tax advisory firm, increased his $50,000 sponsorship donation to the program to $100,000 this year.

Kuehne said Ryan financed the cost of hosting the event as well as security costs.

There was no discussion of possible collusion with Russians during the 2016 campaign. Trump testified in a congressional hearing behind closed doors regarding his involvement with Russians during the president’s campaign, and specifically a June 2016 meeting between himself, senior members of his father’s presidential campaign and a group of Russians who promised dirt about Hillary Clinton.

None of it has dented his popularity as a keynote speaker at Republican Party fundraisers and conservative groups. Before his speech at AT&T Stadium, a long line formed to take a picture with him, and afterward there was no shortage of those wanting to take selfies with Trump.