National Politics

White House: Kelly needn't apologize to Florida Rep. Wilson

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 8:13 PM

WASHINGTON

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says chief of staff John Kelly doesn't need to apologize to Florida congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

Wilson had accused President Donald Trump of being insensitive during a telephone conversation last week with the widow of a U.S. service member killed in Niger.

Kelly defended Trump and criticized Wilson, accusing the Democrat of taking credit during a 2015 speech for getting federal funding for an FBI field office in Florida.

Video of the speech contradicts Kelly's recollection. Female members of the Congressional Black Caucus called on Kelly to apologize to Wilson.

Sanders — questioned about the matter at a forum Monday with White House reporters — says she didn't think Kelly was wrong "and therefore I don't think he should offer an apology."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video