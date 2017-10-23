Trump awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam-era Army medic

More Videos 1:39 Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den" Pause 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 3:39 Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 1:13 'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:16 A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Army Medic Gary Rose awarded Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. The White House

