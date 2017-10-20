New town ordinance aims to combat dilapidated buildings

National Politics

RUTLAND, Vt.

A Vermont town has a new ordinance aimed at clearing up dilapidated buildings deemed a "public nuisance."

The Rutland Select Board unanimously approved the new public nuisance ordinance Tuesday night with little discussion. The Rutland Herald reports the ordinance has been under study for a month and it faced no criticism or opposition.

The ordinance says all Rutland property owners have a responsibility to prevent buildings from becoming a public nuisance constituting a danger to the health and safety of the public.

Board chairman Joshua Terenzini said Wednesday the first step in the ordinance should be to speak to property owners who might be impacted before taking action under the ordinance.

