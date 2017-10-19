FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Glenn Chin, supervisory pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, leaves federal court after attending the first day of his trial in Boston. Closing arguments are expected Thursday, Oct. 19. Chin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes under federal racketeering law for his role in the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds of others.
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Glenn Chin, supervisory pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, leaves federal court after attending the first day of his trial in Boston. Closing arguments are expected Thursday, Oct. 19. Chin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes under federal racketeering law for his role in the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds of others. Steven Senne, File AP Photo
Closing arguments set in deadly meningitis outbreak trial

Associated Press

October 19, 2017 11:20 PM

BOSTON

Attorneys are preparing to make their closing arguments in the case of a Massachusetts pharmacist charged with second-degree murder in a deadly meningitis outbreak.

Closing arguments in Glenn Chin's trial are expected Friday in Boston's federal courthouse. Chin faces second-degree murder, mail fraud and other charges under federal racketeering law.

The 2012 outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds of others was traced to contaminated steroid injections made by the now-closed New England Compounding Center. Chin ran the clean rooms where the drugs were made.

Chin's attorneys have tried to place the blame on the pharmacy's co-founder, Barry Cadden.

Cadden was sentenced in June to nine years in prison after being acquitted of second-degree murder charges but convicted on conspiracy and fraud charges.

