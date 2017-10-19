Idaho lawmaker involved in criminal investigation resigns

FILE- In this March 7, 2013, file photo, Rep. Brandon A. Hixon, R-Caldwell, looks on at the statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, that Hixon is the subject of a criminal investigation that began two weeks ago. Caldwell police Lt. Joey Hoadley said the investigation involving Hixon has been opened, but he declined to share details about the case and did not say what prompted officers to launch it. Idaho Statesman via AP, File Darin Oswald