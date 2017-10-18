FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, from left, Democrat Dr. Kathryn Allen, Republican John Curtis and Libertarian Joe Buchman attend Utah's 3rd Congressional District debate in a race to replace Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives in Sandy, Utah. The three candidates running to replace Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives this November are meeting in their third debate Wednesday night, Oct. 18, 2017.
National Politics

Candidates running for open US House seat in Utah to debate

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 2:48 AM

PROVO, Utah

Three candidates running to replace Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives this November are scheduled to meet in their third debate Wednesday night.

Provo Mayor John Curtis, a Republican, Democrat candidate Dr. Kathryn Allen, and United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett, representing a new centrist party, will face-off in an hour-long debate at Brigham Young University.

Curtis is considered the front-runner as the Republican candidate in a congressional district where Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1. He's also earned a coveted endorsement from former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, a hugely popular figure in Utah because of his role running the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and his prominence as a Mormon.

Curtis became his party's nominee after winning a three-way primrary where he was treated with suspicion for having once been a Democrat. In the general election, Allen and Bennett have attacked him from the left and tried to tie him to President Donald Trump, who has gained only tepid support from many in the conservative state.

Curtis's most recent fundraising reports show he's started closing the fundraising gap and catching up to Allen, who made waves when she raised half a million dollars earlier this year when she announced she would challenge Chaffetz.

But her fundraising slowed when Chaffetz, a Republican known for his hard-charging investigations of Hillary Clinton abruptly resigned in June.

Bennett, the son of former GOP Sen. Bob Bennett, is running as the first candidate of a new political party he helped found.

