Ex-FBI official accused of stealing from Hawaii LGBT group

The nonprofit Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation has accused a former high-ranking FBI official of stealing more than $33,000 while he was the organization's treasurer.
Hawaii News Now reports the nonprofit wrote in a police statement that between November 2016 and August 2017, 56-year-old Robert Kauffman wrote improper checks and made several unauthorized withdrawals from the foundation's bank account.
Kauffman is a former assistant special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Honolulu field office. His attorney, Myles Breiner, said his client is "innocent of any embezzlement" and was safeguarding the money from being misspent.
He said Kauffman returned the money with a cashier's check even before the foundation went to the police. Kauffman plans to fight the allegations.
Honolulu police are investigating and have turned over the case to its white-collar division.
Comments