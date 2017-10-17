National Politics

New Mexico governor seeks repeal of bail reforms

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 8:27 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is calling for the repeal and replacement of a constitutional amendment approved last year to overhaul the state's bail system.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Martinez said the state judiciary was using the constitutional provisions and new court rules to "return criminals to our neighborhoods." Her office did not return calls.

Martinez urged lawmakers to approve new reforms to the state's pretrial release system.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2016 to ensure dangerous defendants remain incarcerated as they await trial, while allowing for the release of nonviolent suspects who would languish in jail because they cannot afford bail.

New rules for pre-trial detention hearings went into effect in July. District attorneys say the hearings have turned into ineffective mini-trials that strain their agencies.

