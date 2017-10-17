National Politics

Columbus-area auditor exits GOP race for Ohio treasurer

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 8:23 PM

The county auditor in Columbus says he's exiting the race for Ohio treasurer, the second departure from statewide races by a Republican in two days.

Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo announced his decision on Facebook on Tuesday. The self-described fiscal conservative touted himself as part of "a new generation of conservative leadership." He said despite personal resolve and "tireless support," he did not have the time and resources to continue.

The decision leaves 43-year-old state Rep. Robert Sprague (sprayg), of Findlay, as the lone Republican in the race. Democrat Rob Richardson Jr., a former University of Cincinnati board chairman, also is running.

Both men seek to replace GOP Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL'), who's running for U.S. Senate.

Republican state Rep. Dorothy Pelanda left the secretary of state race on Monday.

