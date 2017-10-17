National Politics

Water utility sues company over possible contamination

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 7:07 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C.

A utility that provides water in southeastern North Carolina has sued a company it accuses of polluting the Cape Fear River, where the utility gets its water.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority filed a complaint in U.S. District Court on Monday afternoon accusing Chemours and DuPont of violating the Clean Water Act and several other federal laws by putting a chemical known as GenX into the water.

The complaint calls for damages of more than $75,000.

The chemical is used to make Teflon.

Utility director Jim Fletcher told North Carolina lawmakers earlier this month that the utility's water meets state and federal drinking water standards. But Fletcher said too little is known about the chemical.

A spokesman for Chemours did not immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video