National Politics

Suspect in death of good Samaritan to head to trial

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 4:13 AM

NEW LONDON, Conn.

A 31-year-old man is heading to trial on charges of killing a good Samaritan who police say intervened in an assault on a woman outside a Connecticut bar.

The Day reports Dante Hughes declined an offer from state prosecutors Monday to plead guilty in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence.

Hughes is facing charges for the Dec. 11 shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Gingerella outside Ryan's Pub in Groton. Witnesses told police Gingerella had left the bar to try and stop Hughes from assaulting a woman in the parking lot.

Gingerella is the stepson of a state lawmaker.

Hughes was detained two days later by Canadian immigration authorities after they say he tried to enter the country at Niagara Falls.

His trial is currently scheduled for 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

    Andrea Drusch, a TCU graduate, will cover local elected officials for the Star-Telegram in the Washington, D.C., bureau for McClatchy.

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices

View More Video